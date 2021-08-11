Easing Covid-related restrictions in Mumbai locals, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said the train services can be used by those who have taken both doses of vaccine and only 14 days after taking the second dose.

Monthly and quarterly passes will be issued via the online and offline processes. The Maharashtra government also said that people travelling without valid passes will be fined ₹500.

A total of 17,759 monthly passes have been issued for travel by local trains in Mumbai after verification, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The process of issuing passes began today after the Maharashtra government allowed those who have taken two doses of Covid vaccines to travel by local trains from 15 August.

As many as 18,324 passengers underwent verification process at BMC help desks at 53 railway stations between 7 am to 3 pm, and 17,758 passengers -- 12,771 on the Central Railway and 4,987 on Western Railway -- were issued train passes, the Mumbai civic body said.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar and additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani visited a few railway stations during the day.

Commuters formed long lines at some stations in the morning but the rush lessened later in the day, railway officials added.

Those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will get passes after verification of the Vaccination Final Certificate and photo ID, the BMC had announced earlier.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday registered 289 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, while 1,157 patients recovered from the infection.

The tally of coronavirus infections in the financial capital climbed to 7,38,243 and the death toll to 15,968.

For the third day in a row, the new coronavirus infections in the city remained under the 300-mark and this has happened for the fifth time in August so far.

Mumbai, however, witnessed a marginal increase in the daily Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Tuesday, when it had reported 230 infections and five deaths.

With 36,720 Covid tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative number of tests reached 85,06,864, the official said. The count of recovered patients far outnumbered the new COVID-19 cases.

With the discharge of 1,157 patients from hospitals, the cumulative number of recovered cases jumped to 7,16,949, according to the BMC official.

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate is 97%, he said. The official said the city now has 2,900 active Covid-19 cases.

