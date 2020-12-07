Travelling from Noida to Delhi? Avoid this route today

New Delhi: With the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police today announced that the Chilla border on Noida link road was closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi and advised people to use Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway.

"The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," the police tweeted.

Traffic Alert



The closure of the border led to huge congestion of traffic near DND flyway.

An ambulance, which was coming from Mathura and carrying a child was seen stuck in a traffic jam near the toll plaza on DND flyway.

#WATCH | Noida: An ambulance got stuck in traffic jam near the toll plaza on Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND), police facilitated its passage. pic.twitter.com/CFOqxpRtYI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 7, 2020

Delhi CM visits Singhu border

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today visited the Singhu border, and checked arrangements made for them by the city government. He was accompanied by his Cabinet ministers and some party MLAs during the brief visit to the protest venue on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Bharat Bandh on December 8

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8, and have called on people to join in large numbers. Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike against the laws and demanded that the legislations be repealed. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are among the political parties that are backing the day-long strike.

Why are farmers protesting?

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

