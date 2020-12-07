Travelling from Noida to Delhi? Avoid this route today

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers have called for Bharat Bandh on December 8, and have called on people to join in large numbers. Farmer leaders also welcomed the support of political parties to the nationwide strike against the laws and demanded that the legislations be repealed. The Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI(M) and DMK are among the political parties that are backing the day-long strike.