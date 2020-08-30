Travelling in Delhi Metro? Here is how it may look like from 7 September

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock-4, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for public from 7th September 2020 onwards in a caliberated manner. Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued by the Ministery of Housing and Urban Affairs in next few days," said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.