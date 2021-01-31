Travelling in Mumbai local trains from 1 Feb? Here's what you need to know

Starting 1 February, the general public can use the suburban train services in Mumbai in fixed time slots, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office has said.

The decision comes as a much-needed relief for Mumbaikars, however, the boarding suburban services will no longer be the same.

The trains - an essential service for lakhs of commuters in the city, mainly for those from economically weaker sections - will be opened from the first service till 7 am, noon to 4 pm and 9 pm to the last service.

In between these timings, particularly those in essential services - like the frontline workers and healthcare staff, single women travellers and those with a special pass from the state government - will be allowed to travel.

Western Railways gears up to resume Mumbai local trains

The Western Railways is gearing up to start local services in Mumbai from 1 February amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said: "We have formed teams and sanitisation of cabins and seating areas is being done. We will be increasing entry and exit points, ticket booking counters with time. Our staff including Railway Police Force officials will be available to regulate the crowd."

He appealed to all the Mumbai local train passengers to adhere to Covid-19 norms and protocols in order to combat the deadly virus and ensure smooth operations of trains.

Mumbai local train services, which were suspended in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, re-started in phases since June.

Only some categories of commuters, such as women and those providing essential services, are allowed to take local trains in Mumbai after obtaining a special pass at present.

With agency inputs

