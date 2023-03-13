Indian Railways is the backbone of Indian transport and every day millions of passengers travel by trains. The railways provide many facilities to passengers to ensure comfort during their travel. But, the authorities also enforce certain rules, especially during night travel, and not following these rules might even cost the passengers.

Recently, the Indian Railways has updated the night rules in an effort to make sure passengers can have a peaceful sleep during their travel.

Night-rules to follow while travelling in Indian railways:

Playing music on loud speaker is prohibited. The passengers listening to music during the night should use earphones or play music at low decibel levels. Speaking on phone in loud voice during night time is prohibited in the seat, compartment or coach. Passengers will not be allowed to keep the lights on after 10:00 PM, however, the use of night lights is allowed.

The Indian Railways has informed that passengers traveling during the night must comply with the rules and in case of failure, the authorities will take appropriate action in terms of fines.

The TTE and other railway staff will also keep an eye on passengers during the night to ensure, the decorum of the coach is maintained and no passenger is creating unnecessary ruckus to disturb the sleep of fellow passengers.

In case of any discomfort, while traveling at night, the passengers can talk to TTE.

The Indian Railways also advise its passengers to use the AI-based RailMitra application which can ensure hassle-free travel for the passengers. The passenger's train schedule, PNR status, live train running status, order food, register complaints, and many other things through the RailMitra application.