Travelling to Andamans? Take a look at the latest quarantine guidelines

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has put out quarantine guidelines for those travelling to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the guidelines, all passengers need to carry RT-PCR test report issued from an ICMR-approved labs. In addition to this, Rapid Antigen test will be conducted on all incoming passengers.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has put out quarantine guidelines for those travelling to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the guidelines, all passengers need to carry RT-PCR test report issued from an ICMR-approved labs. In addition to this, Rapid Antigen test will be conducted on all incoming passengers.

Domestic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Institutional quarantine

Passengers need to carry RT-PCR negative report with a sample taken 48 hours prior to departure. In addition to this, rapid antigen test would be conducted at testing centers. And those found positive in rapid testing will be institutionally quarantines free of cost or will have the option to stay in identified hotels on payment basis.

Home quarantine {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All incoming passengers from the mainland undergo compulsory home quarantine for 7 days irrespective of being tested negative. Any person violating the above directions shall be liable to be fined ₹5,000 each time.

All passengers proceeding to Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, and little Andaman shall invariable undergo 10 days mandatory home quarantine irrespective of being tested negative any person violating the above directions shall be liable to be fined ₹5,000. ` {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Domestic {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Port Blair flight

All arriving passengers need to cooperate with airline staff and officials verifying the RT-PCR report at origin boarding points and performing the rapid antigen test

Passengers having safe status in the Arogya Setu app and only those who are wearing masks, asymptomatic are allowed inside the airport {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid test

All incoming passengers aged above one year shall mandatorily carry RT-PCR negative test report issued from an ICMR-approved labs, subject to the condition that RT-PCR test should have been taken within 48 hours prior to commencement of journey and produce the test result at the originating station and also at Port Blair Airport.

On Saturday, the civil aviation ministry shared quarantine guidelines for several other states including Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}