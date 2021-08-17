Fully vaccinated people travelling to Assam are now exempted from carrying the latest COVID-19 negative report . The order will come into immediate effect, but the exemption will not be applicable for symptomatic passengers, as per a notification issued by the state government.

The notification said, all incoming passengers who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be exempted from mandatory testing on arrival at airports, railway stations, road border points, etc. The passengers must possess a negative COVID test report taken within 72 hours of their arrival in Assam.

Earlier it was mandatory for all passengers to produce COVID negative test report taken within 72 hours of their arrival in the state.

The notification also said, “However, passengers who are symptomatic shall have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR testing at their own cost on arrival at airports, railway stations, etc. in Assam."

The exemption has been given in view of decreasing number of new COVID-19 positive cases in the country as well as the state and growing number of fully vaccinated people, it added.

On June 25, the state government had issued an order exempting air and train passengers from mandatory testing if they were fully vaccinated. It was later withdrawn on July 15 in view of detection of COVID-19 cases among fully vaccinated people and testing was made compulsory once again.

However, Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, on Tuesday, said, there has been some requests regarding COVID-19 testing at airports and it was decided to do away with the mandatory test for fully vaccinated travellers.

Altogether 758 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state on Monday, pushing the total number of infections to 5,79,899, while the death toll has reached 5,502 with 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state stands at 97.49%.

(With inputs from agencies)

