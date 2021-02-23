Travelling to Bengaluru from Kerala, Maharashtra? Be mindful of new rules

Travelling to Bengaluru from Kerala, Maharashtra? Be mindful of new rules2 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 08:44 AM IST
The measures have been taken following the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Kerala
Amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra. Health Minister K Sudhakar said that this measure was taken for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, following the recent surge in coronavirus cases in those states.
"Passengers arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra please make note of the latest travel guidelines issued by the Government of Karnataka (GOK)," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted.
Latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving from Maharashtra
As per the Government of Karnataka (GOK) circular dated 20 February, a negative RT-PCR report-not older than 72 hours - is mandatory for all passengers arriving from Maharashtra. The negative report will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding.
Latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving from Kerala
As per the Government of Karnataka (GoK) circular dated 20 February, a negative RT-PCR report-not older than 72 hours - is mandatory for all passengers arriving from Kerala. The negative report will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding.
Karnataka Health Minister also cautioned people against negligence towards observing protocol and of stricter steps if the number of cases increase and said marshals would be deployed to monitor weddings as they were taking place without following any norms or guidelines.
"Civic sense and responsibility are also important. If we don't understand it, in the days to come, if the cases increase, you (people) will be responsible for forcing the government to take strict measures. At a few places in Maharashtra, there is lockdown...you decide if such a situation has to come in Karnataka," he said, PTI reports.
Karnataka is currently the third worst-hit state after Maharashtra and Kerala. It has 9,48,466 total number of infections and a death toll of12,299.
According to the Union Health Ministry, 86.3% of the new coronavirus cases are from five states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Punjab.
