Amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from Punjab and Chandigarh. The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra. "In order to contain the second wave of COVID-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka have been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

"Here are the latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving in Bengaluru from Punjab and Chandigarh," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted.

Latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh

As per the Government of Karnataka circular dated 22 March, a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours is mandatory for all passengers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh. The negative report will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding.

The following categories are exempted:

Children below 2 years.

During an emergency (death in family/medical treatment, etc), the passenger's swab will be collected on arrival. Once the RT-PCR test report is available, further action will be taken as per State protocol.

Constitutional functionaries and healthcare professionals

Karnataka reported 2,010 new coronavirus cases and five fatalities in the last 24 hours. According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 973,657 and the death toll to 12,449. Bengaluru Urban reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,280 cases. The cumulative cases in Bengaluru Urban stand at nearly 420,000.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu together account for 80.90 per cent of coronavirus cases.

