Travelling to Bengaluru from Punjab, Chandigarh? Negative Covid-19 report must

The measures have been taken following the recent surge in coronavirus cases in India

Amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from Punjab and Chandigarh. The government had already made the provision for those from Kerala and Maharashtra. "In order to contain the second wave of COVID-19, the existing guidelines issued to incoming travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to carry negative RT-PCR negative reports not older than 72 hours at the time of entering Karnataka have been extended to Punjab and Chandigarh," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh

As per the Government of Karnataka circular dated 22 March, a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours is mandatory for all passengers arriving from Punjab and Chandigarh. The negative report will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding.

The following categories are exempted:

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu together account for 80.90 per cent of coronavirus cases.

