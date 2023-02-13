Travelling to Bengaluru? Kempegowda International Airport to remain partially shut till 17 February. Details here
Bengaluru airport will remain partially shut till February 17 in the wake of Aero Show 2023
Bengaluru airport partial shut: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will remain partially shut till February 17 in the wake of Aero Show 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×