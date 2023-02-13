Travelling to Bengaluru? Kempegowda International Airport to remain partially shut till 17 February. Details here1 min read . 09:35 AM IST
Bengaluru airport will remain partially shut till February 17 in the wake of Aero Show 2023
Bengaluru airport partial shut: Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) will remain partially shut till February 17 in the wake of Aero Show 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru today.
The five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies.
“There will be airspace closure for civil flights operation at BLR airport as per the below schedule. For queries on revised/changed flight schedules, please connect with your respective airline," informed Bangalore International Airport Limited (BAIL) via its Twitter handle.
13 February: Commercial flight operations will be partially closed between 9 am to 12 pm.
14 February - Commercial flight operations will be partially closed between 12 pm to 2.30 pm.
15 February: Commercial flight operations will be partially closed between 12 pm to 2.30 pm.
16 February: Commercial flight operations will be partially closed between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
17 February: Commercial flight operations will be partially closed between 9 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries. Ministers of about 30 countries and 65 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs are likely to participate in Aero India 2023.
Aero India 2023 exhibition will witness the participation of more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies.
The Indian companies participating in the exhibition include MSMEs and start-ups, which will showcase the advancement of niche technologies, and growth in aerospace and defence capabilities in the country.
Major exhibitors in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.
