Amid the spike in the Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has mandated negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala and Maharashtra. "Here are the latest travel guidelines for people travelling to Bengaluru," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted.

Latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving from Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Kerala

As per the Government of Karnataka circular dated February 20 and March 22, a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours is mandatory for all passengers arriving from Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra and Kerala. The negative report will be verified by the airline staff at the time of boarding.

Also Read | Inside the march of virus variants

The following categories are exempted:

-Children below 2 years.

=During an emergency (death in family/medical treatment, etc), the passenger's swab will be collected on arrival. Once the RT-PCR test report is available, further action will be taken as per State protocol.

-Constitutional functionaries and healthcare professionals

Karnataka Covid-19 tally

On Sunday, Karnataka registered 4,553 fresh coronavirus cases and 15 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 10,15,155 and 12,625 respectively, the health department said. There are 39,092 active cases in the state. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 2,787 fresh infections and eight deaths. The city has reported 4,47,031 infections and 4,649 deaths to date, while the active cases stood at 28,098.

India Covid-19 tally

Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in a row, the coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections. With this, the nationwide Covid-19 tally jumped to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via