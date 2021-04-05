Travelling to Bengaluru? Latest travel guidelines amid the Covid-19 spike

Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in a row, the coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with 1,03,558 new infections. With this, the nationwide Covid-19 tally jumped to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated.