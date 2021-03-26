Travelling to Bengaluru next month? Negative RT-PCR Covid test report a must

Beginning 1 April, all passengers arriving from any state to Bengaluru will need to furnish a negative coronavirus test (RT-PCR) report, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar informed on Thursday.

The Karnataka Health Minister, who held a meeting to review the Covid-19 containment measures in the city, said it has been decided to hand-stamp infected people, to distinguish those exposed to the killer virus, residing in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

"Nearly 1,400 cases have been reported in Bengaluru (on Wednesday), which is the highest in the last 4 months. There is a spike in cases every day. It is increasingly found in passengers arriving in the city from other states," Sudkar said.

"As of now, the restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward, it is applicable to all states," he was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

Guidelines for social gathering

A restriction of 200 people for functions in closed premises and 500 people for functions in open lawns has been imposed, the Minister said, adding every ward has been provided with one ambulance. It can also be increased depending on the number of cases, he said.

"Certain places which have high footfall and dense public places will be sanitized to control the spread. Information regarding the availability of beds and ICUs will be made available online. People's cooperation is crucial to make Namma (our) Bengaluru Covid-free," he added.

Noting that it has been resolved to hand-stamp infected people residing in BBMP limits, Sudhakar said even young and asymptomatic persons can spread the infection if they go out.

To control such movements it is decided to stamp on hand. Elections are not insulated from spreading infection and it is important to restrict gatherings, he said and assured that he would speak to Election Commission officials in this regard.

"We have also requested film stars to join hands with the government in this fight against Covid."

The minister warned people of the state against the mutant virus that has been reported in India and it is found in over 750 people so far, he said according to experts it spreads faster than the original one, and therefore it is requested to be careful for next 2 months.

"We are tracing out 20 contacts for each infected person," he said, adding that the government has also spoken to private hospitals to be on standby, though the cases are not as huge as it was in the beginning, they have to be ready.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded over 2,500 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the health bulletin said. As many as 2,523 tested positive for the deadly virus on Thursday.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 patients in the state rose to 18,207.

At least 10 people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 12,471 in the southern state.

As many as 1,192 people recovered from the diseases on Thursday, according to the health bulletin.

