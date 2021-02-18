Travelling to Bengaluru? Restrictions on travel from Kerala, foreign countries

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Karnataka government has imposed restrictions on travel on those coming from Kerala. This comes after two clusters were reported in Bengaluru. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is on its toes after 42 students from nursing college in RT Nagar and 103 residents of an apartment in Bommanhalli tested positive. The state has made an RT-PCR negative certificate mandatory for anyone coming from Kerala.

The state government has also made an RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.

"In view of new variants of SARS-COV-2 identified in Brazil and South Africa, it is mandatory that international travellers who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa, irrespective of their negative RT-PCR test before boarding the flight, should additionally undergo RT-PCR testing at Bengaluru airport," said Health and Family Welfare Services commissioner in a statement.

"Those who test positive shall undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and the positive sample shall be sent to NIMHANS for genome sequencing. They shall be discharged after two consecutive negative testings through RT-PCR, done 24 hours apart," the statement added.

"Here are the latest travel guidelines for passengers arriving from Brazil and South Africa," Bengaluru airport said in a tweet.

The circular also informed that those who test negative upon arrival shall be in-home quarantine for 14 days and a follow-up RT-PCR shall be conducted on the seventh day.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 378 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection count to 9,46,454 and the toll to 12,276, the health department said. At present, there are 5,698 active cases in the state.

