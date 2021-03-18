OPEN APP
Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases, Bihar has made an RT-PCR test report mandatory for flyers from three states. So, if you are travelling to Bihar from Kerala, Maharashtra or Punjab, you must provide a negative RT-PCR test report. Customers without the report will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test upon arrival.

"Make sure you or anyone you know is travelling to Bihar is aware of this," IndiGo said in a tweet.

As many as 35,871 new COVID-19 cases and 17,741 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government has decided to increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests to 70,000 again.

Kumar, who attended the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation, said the state government was alert.

"The PM held a meeting with all CMs today on the COVID19 situation. Bihar government is alert. We will soon hold a meeting with all districts. It has been decided to take the number of daily tests to 70,000 again," Kumar told the media persons here.

The Chief Minister said more RT-PCR tests will be conducted.

"The government is also motivating the people to get themselves vaccinated. We have to be careful. Holi is around the corner, and the people will be visiting Bihar from different states," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has 347 active COVID-19 cases.

