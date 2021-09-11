The district magistrate said that they have identified some shopkeepers who violated Covid-19 protocols and decided to take legal action against them.
Speaking about the arrangements of medical equipment ahead of the third wave, he said, “The supplies of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds are regularly monitored."
“The authorities have made arrangements for additional 700 beds after the second wave of Covid. The district administration is fully prepared to face the third wave of Covid," he asserted.
SSP Janmejay Khanduri said that along with warning those who violate the Covid protocol, challan is also being issued. The SSP has asked the Station House Officer to take action against Covid-19 guidelines violators on Mussoorie Mall road.
With inputs from agencies.
