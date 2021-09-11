Not more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed to come Mussoorie during the weekend, said Dehradun district magistrate R Rajesh Kumar on Saturday, reported news agency ANI .

The DM said that those coming from outside the state will have to bring the RT-PCR report not less than 72 hours.

According to officials, the move comes in the backdrop of reports stating that the third wave of Covid-19 may strike the country in October.

The Dehradun district authorities have also stepped up vigil and inspected the market, including Mussoorie Mall Road, after receiving frequent complaints of violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

The senior officers, who covered the 3-km stretch from Kitab Ghar to Picture palace on foot, issued a stern warning to those who were found flouting the mandatory face mask rule.

They also asked traders not to give goods to the tourists, who are not wearing the masks.

Further, Kumar said that the administration is worried about the potential third wave of the coronavirus and found that some shops are serving goods to tourists, who are not wearing masks.

He said that next time strict action will be taken if they give goods to rule violators.

The district magistrate said that they have identified some shopkeepers who violated Covid-19 protocols and decided to take legal action against them.

Speaking about the arrangements of medical equipment ahead of the third wave, he said, “The supplies of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds are regularly monitored."

“The authorities have made arrangements for additional 700 beds after the second wave of Covid. The district administration is fully prepared to face the third wave of Covid," he asserted.

SSP Janmejay Khanduri said that along with warning those who violate the Covid protocol, challan is also being issued. The SSP has asked the Station House Officer to take action against Covid-19 guidelines violators on Mussoorie Mall road.

With inputs from agencies.

