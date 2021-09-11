This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The district magistrate said that they have identified some shopkeepers who violated Covid-19 protocols and decided to take legal action against them.
The district magistrate said that they have identified some shopkeepers who violated Covid-19 protocols and decided to take legal action against them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking about the arrangements of medical equipment ahead of the third wave, he said, “The supplies of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds are regularly monitored."
Speaking about the arrangements of medical equipment ahead of the third wave, he said, “The supplies of oxygen cylinders, concentrators, beds are regularly monitored."
“The authorities have made arrangements for additional 700 beds after the second wave of Covid. The district administration is fully prepared to face the third wave of Covid," he asserted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The authorities have made arrangements for additional 700 beds after the second wave of Covid. The district administration is fully prepared to face the third wave of Covid," he asserted.
SSP Janmejay Khanduri said that along with warning those who violate the Covid protocol, challan is also being issued. The SSP has asked the Station House Officer to take action against Covid-19 guidelines violators on Mussoorie Mall road.
SSP Janmejay Khanduri said that along with warning those who violate the Covid protocol, challan is also being issued. The SSP has asked the Station House Officer to take action against Covid-19 guidelines violators on Mussoorie Mall road.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!