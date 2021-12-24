With the rise in Omicron cases in the country, including the national capital, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued some guidelines for air travellers travelling to Delhi. "Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures," the aviation ministry wrote on Twitter. India has registered 358 Omicron cases so far, of which, Delhi accounts for 67 cases. Here's new Covid-rules announced by the union ministry: