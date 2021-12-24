Travelling to Delhi? Check latest quarantine guidelines. 7 points

Omicron cases in Delhi: Owing to the new Covid-19 variant, the ministry of civil aviation has issued fresh guidelines for air passengers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the rise in Omicron cases in the country, including the national capital, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued some guidelines for air travellers travelling to Delhi. "Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures," the aviation ministry wrote on Twitter. India has registered 358 Omicron cases so far, of which, Delhi accounts for 67 cases. Here's new Covid-rules announced by the union ministry: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the rise in Omicron cases in the country, including the national capital, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued some guidelines for air travellers travelling to Delhi. "Attention Travellers! Travelling to Delhi? Take a look at the latest State-wise Quarantine Guidelines. Take all the necessary measures," the aviation ministry wrote on Twitter. India has registered 358 Omicron cases so far, of which, Delhi accounts for 67 cases. Here's new Covid-rules announced by the union ministry:

Health screening in Delhi {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Health screening in Delhi {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for Covid-19 cases.

Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

If someone is travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then refer to the detailed guidelines of the final destination. Quarantine rules in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Because of the surge in Covid-19 cases, random sample collection will be done for passengers arriving from states where there has been a spurt in number for Covid-19 cases.

Passengers will be allowed to exit after sample collection.

The thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

If someone is travelling on a connecting flight and not leaving the airport in transit station then refer to the detailed guidelines of the final destination. Quarantine rules in Delhi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passengers who are found positive will be quarantined at home or Covid Care Centres/Covid Health Centres/ Hospitals for 10 days.

For international travellers, they should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel

The foreign travellers need to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

Passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries will be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post-arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation.

The passengers will submit samples post-arrival on arrival which will be self-paid. If tested negative, they will undergo mandator 7-day quarantine and be re-tested on the 8th day. If again tested negative, then they will self-monitor for another 7 days.

International passengers coming from non-at-risk countries in India will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

The 2% of such travellers in each flight will be identified by the concerned airlines. Passengers Obligation: {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Passengers who are found positive will be quarantined at home or Covid Care Centres/Covid Health Centres/ Hospitals for 10 days.

For international travellers, they should submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha Portal before the scheduled travel

The foreign travellers need to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey.

Passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries will be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post-arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation.

The passengers will submit samples post-arrival on arrival which will be self-paid. If tested negative, they will undergo mandator 7-day quarantine and be re-tested on the 8th day. If again tested negative, then they will self-monitor for another 7 days.

International passengers coming from non-at-risk countries in India will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days.

The 2% of such travellers in each flight will be identified by the concerned airlines. Passengers Obligation:

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Thermal screening is mandatory for all passengers.

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App

Thermal screening is mandatory for all passengers. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}