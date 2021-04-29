OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Travelling to Doha? New guidelines issued for passengers from India

As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.

While Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report in English with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure. Indigo, Vistara have informed the passengers about the new rule through their official Twitter handle.

"Here's a new development in your travel requirements when flying to Doha," IndiGo tweeted.

New guidelines issued for passengers from India travelling to Dubai effective today

  • Carry a negative RT-PCR report with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure from an ICMR certified lab.
  • The RT-PCR report should be in English, and not hand-written.
  • Undergo 10 days of Hotel quarantine in a dedicated quarantine facility.
  • Undergo a repeat RT-PCR test at the quarantine facility (at own cost) within one day of flight arrival in Doha.
  • Home quarantine is not applicable for any passenger.

Meanwhile, India saw a record singl-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
E-mail and authoring are expected to grow 25.1% this year, with the increase in remote workers by organizations due to the pandemic, Gartner says.Premium Premium

Public cloud end-user spending to total $4.4 billion in 2021: Gartner

1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
The draft rules have been placed on the website, inviting comments for 30 daysPremium Premium

Relocating to another state? Vehicle re-registration rules to get simpler

1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
A view of the deserted roads during the lockdownPremium Premium

Uttar Pradesh: Markets in Varanasi to remain shut for four days as Covid cases surge

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.Premium Premium

Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on Covid vaccination drive today

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout