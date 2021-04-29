As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.

While Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India.

Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report in English with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure. Indigo, Vistara have informed the passengers about the new rule through their official Twitter handle.

"Here's a new development in your travel requirements when flying to Doha," IndiGo tweeted.

New guidelines issued for passengers from India travelling to Dubai effective today

Carry a negative RT-PCR report with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure from an ICMR certified lab.

The RT-PCR report should be in English, and not hand-written.

Undergo 10 days of Hotel quarantine in a dedicated quarantine facility.

Undergo a repeat RT-PCR test at the quarantine facility (at own cost) within one day of flight arrival in Doha.

Home quarantine is not applicable for any passenger.

Meanwhile, India saw a record singl-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.









