Travelling to Doha? New guidelines issued for passengers from India

Travelling to Doha? New guidelines issued for passengers from India1 min read . 12:02 PM IST
Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India
As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.
As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.
While Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India.
While Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India.
Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report in English with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure. Indigo, Vistara have informed the passengers about the new rule through their official Twitter handle.
"Here's a new development in your travel requirements when flying to Doha," IndiGo tweeted.
New guidelines issued for passengers from India travelling to Dubai effective today
Meanwhile, India saw a record singl-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.