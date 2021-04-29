Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Travelling to Doha? New guidelines issued for passengers from India

Travelling to Doha? New guidelines issued for passengers from India

Premium
FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways plane
1 min read . 12:02 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India

As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.

As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.

While Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India.

TRENDING STORIES See All

While Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report in English with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure. Indigo, Vistara have informed the passengers about the new rule through their official Twitter handle.

"Here's a new development in your travel requirements when flying to Doha," IndiGo tweeted.

New guidelines issued for passengers from India travelling to Dubai effective today

  • Carry a negative RT-PCR report with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure from an ICMR certified lab.
  • The RT-PCR report should be in English, and not hand-written.
  • Undergo 10 days of Hotel quarantine in a dedicated quarantine facility.
  • Undergo a repeat RT-PCR test at the quarantine facility (at own cost) within one day of flight arrival in Doha.
  • Home quarantine is not applicable for any passenger.

Meanwhile, India saw a record singl-day rise of 3,79,257 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,83,76,524, while active cases crossed the 30-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Public cloud end-user spending to total $4.4 billion in 2021: Gartner

1 min read . 11:55 AM IST
Premium

Relocating to another state? Vehicle re-registration rules to get simpler

1 min read . 11:50 AM IST
Premium

Uttar Pradesh: Markets in Varanasi to remain shut for four days as Covid cases surge

1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Premium

Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting on Covid vaccination drive today

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.