Travelling to Doha? New guidelines issued for passengers from India

Doha has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling from India

As India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list or have curtailed it in some form or the other. The US, Hong Kong, the UK, Canada, France, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Maldives, Thailand, Italy are among the countries that have closed themselves for Indian tourists.

Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit an RT-PCR negative test report in English with a test done within 48 hours of the scheduled flight departure. Indigo, Vistara have informed the passengers about the new rule through their official Twitter handle.

"Here's a new development in your travel requirements when flying to Doha," IndiGo tweeted.

New guidelines issued for passengers from India travelling to Dubai effective today

