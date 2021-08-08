With the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) lifting a ban for transit travellers from India, more flight services facilitating travel between the two countries have started. The first UAE-bound flight left from Goa Airport on Friday morning after a long gap in the pandemic.

Delhi to Dubai flights

Budget carrier IndiGo shared the schedule of flights from the national capital region to Dubai. "Practice your #SuperHabits at all times to help make travel safe," IndiGo tweeted.

Delhi to Dubai - 9 August

Delhi to Dubai -10 August

It must be noted that not all Indian flyers can travel to UAE only transit passengers and UAE residents are allowed to travel.

In a tweet, UAE's National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) said: "These categories include those with valid residency permits who have received full vaccination doses in the UAE and 14 days have passed since receiving the second dose and who have vaccination certificates approved by the official authorities in the country." Further NCEMA clarifies the situations in which categories are entitled.

India-UAE flights: Covid-19 guidelines

According to the new travel guidelines issued by the UAE, Indians who own resident visas and are fully vaccinated in UAE and completed 14 days after the second dose will be permitted to enter the UAE on acceptance of their registration with either the GDRFA (General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs), Dubai, or the ICA (Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship), UAE.

Once in Abu Dhabi, all travellers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for 10 days. Additionally, the travellers will have to wear a medically-approved tracking wristband, provided by the airport authorities, during the quarantine period.

Moreover, Etihad Airways will begin flights from three additional cities (Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Mumbai) for travel to UAE from August 10.

Ban on International flights

Notably, scheduled international passenger flights were suspended in India on 23 March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has since extended the ban several times. The ban has now been extended till August 31," DGCA said. India is currently operating international flights under Vande Bharat mission and Air Bubble with several countries.

