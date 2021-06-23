2 min read.Updated: 23 Jun 2021, 09:43 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
Only passengers with a valid residence visa who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine are allowed to travel to Dubai from India
Are you planning a trip to Dubai? Then this piece of news is surely for you as Emirates airline recently announced that it will resume flights connecting India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai from June 23. The announcement came after the government of Dubai announced the relaxation of travel restrictions from countries including India. Amid the deadly second covid wave in April, the UAE had closed its borders for travellers from India.
Guidelines, rules and travel requirements for Indians planning a trip to Dubai:
Dubai airport's Terminal 1 is reopening this Thursday after a 15-month closure. Operations were consolidated through Terminals 2 and 3 last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Dubai's state airport operator is hoping for a "flood" of travelers as the coronavirus pandemic eases.
"People think it will trickle back. I don't believe that. I believe it will be an absolute flood of demand when people get the confidence to travel again," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters.
