Home >News >India >Travelling to Dubai? New guidelines issued for passengers from India

With a surge in Covid-19 cases, several countries across the world have put India on their travel ban list. The US, Hong Kong, the UK have already released fresh travel advisories for their citizens, asking them to avoid travelling to/from India. While UAE has not imposed a blanket ban or severe restrictions, but it has released a fresh set of guidelines for people travelling to Dubai from India.

Passengers flying from India to Dubai will now have to submit RT-PCR negative test report with QR code on it. Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India Express have informed the passengers about the new rule through its official Twitter handle.

New guidelines issued for passengers from India travelling to Dubai effective today

1) Negative Covid-19 test certificate that's issued within 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample.

2) The RT-PCR test report must indicate a ‘negative’ test result, described either in Arabic or English, issued from a certified lab at the original point of destination, where the passenger is travelling from.

3) QR code is mandatory on the test report. Passengers not carrying the same will not be allowed to board the flight.

4) Children below the age of 12 are exempted from negative RT-PCR test

"Important update for passengers travelling to Dubai," SpiceJet said in a tweet.

Effective today (22 April), all SpiceJet passengers flying from India to Dubai have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report with QR code on it. The test should have bee conducted within 48 hours of flight departure.

"Please ensure you meet all these requirements before leaving for Dubai," IndiGo said in a tweet.


