Testing has been ramped up at the borders of Goa to filter out cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, PTI reported on Saturday. According to the report, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that the testing had been increased as a precaution in view of the detection of the Delta Plus variant of Covid in a neighbouring state.

READ | Covid third wave won't be as severe as second one

Sawant said private laboratories had been roped in to set up testing facilities as a precaution against the fresh strain of infection. He said the state government had stepped up monitoring at all the borders after cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid was reported in the neighbouring state.

The chief minister said that if any person entering the coastal state is found to be infected with coronavirus, he is kept in an isolation facility or admitted to hospital.

"People entering Goa might face a little inconvenience but there is no option. This has been done to ensure the safety of the people against Covid," he said.

So far, Goa has not reported a single case of the Delta Plus variant of Covid while neighbouring Maharashtra has reported 21 such cases.

On Friday, Goa reported 222 new Covid cases which took the caseload in the state to 1,65,648. The death toll reached 3,027 as five patients succumbed to the infection during the day. The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 1,59,954 with 277 getting discharged on Friday . Till June 25, the number of active cases in the state was 2,667.

Citing sources, news agency ANI reported that India has over 50 cases of Delta Plus variant, with multiple cases detected in three States - Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have also reported cases of Delta Plus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.