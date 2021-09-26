As Goa opened up for tourism again after the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, state health minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that hotels will allow only those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to stay.

"My suggestion to everyone who is coming to Goa should be double vaccinated. That is the only way", Rane said on Saturday

He further added that visitors to the state should ensure that they carry authentic double vaccination certificates.

The state government had recently allowed the re-opening of one of Goa's biggest tourist draws, offshore and onshore casinos with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Goa's COVID-19 caseload went up by 65 and reached 1,76,021 on Saturday, while the death toll remained unchanged at 3,299, an official said, The state's recovery count increased by 84 during the day to touch 1,71,776, leaving it with an active tally of 946, he said.

With 5,376 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Goa went up to 13,29,457, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 1,76,021, new cases 65, death toll 3299, discharged 171776, active cases 946, samples tested till date 13,29,457.

Further, India saw a single-day rise of 28,326 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,36,52,745, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,918 with 260 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have increased to 3,03,476, comprising 0.90 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,034 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 27 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.