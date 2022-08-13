Travelling to Goa, Pune? Navi Mumbai Traffic Police asks to take alternate route

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police said residents travelling to Pune or Goa will have to take Uran Phata pass instead of the usual Mumbai–Pune Expressway
The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for people who are planning to travel to Pune or Goa in the coming days.
The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police said residents travelling to Pune or Goa will have to take Uran Phata pass instead of the usual Mumbai–Pune Expressway.
The traffic police, foreseeing the exodus of the vehicle during the weekend and Independence Day holidays, sought residents to use the alternate route as major road work is going on in Kamothe, according to a report by Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication.
As per the traffic advisory, the vehicle owners have been asked to plan their travel by going through Uran Phata – Killa Junction – Gavan Phata – Palspe.
In a statement, the traffic department said, "The potholes and the rains on the Belapur – Kharghar stretch were causing the traffic to slow down. Likewise, at the Purusharth Petrol Pump, Kamothe, there is bridge repair work undertaken by the Public Works department, adding to the traffic congestion as these are the routes taken to head to Pune or Goa. For the travellers to not get stuck in extended traffic jams, the department is informed about the alternate route".
Separately, the Mumbai police said that they finished all the preparations to maintain law and order in the city on Independence Day.
"Local police, special branch and crime branch personnel, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, dog squad, etc have been deployed. Anti-drone systems will be put in place at spots where VVIPs will be gathering to hoist the national flag," a Mumbai cop said in a statement.
"We are conducting anti-sabotage checks. Since Wednesday, 'operation all out' is underway comprising checking of hotels, vehicles, and road barricading. Action is being taken against history-sheeters and those externed," the official added. There will be an adequate deployment of police personnel on the streets despite no decision being taken as yet on cancelling weekly offs of the force, as has been the norm in previous years, the official informed.
