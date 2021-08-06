Travellers going to Goa in the upcoming festive season will have to produce proof that they are safe from Covid-19. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that visitors will have to show negative RT-PCR test results or vaccination certificates for both doses for visiting the coastal state.

"The positivity rate of new Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 1.8 per cent to 2 per cent. A negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate for both doses is mandatory to visit Goa," CM Sawant told news agency ANI on Friday.

The new SOPs in this regard will be laid down in view of the upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister added.

On Friday, Goa logged 97 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally of infections in the state to to 1,71,705. The state saw 133 patients being discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,556. The total death toll increased to 3,157 as one patient succumbed to the virus during the day. Now the Goa has 992 active Covid-19 cases.

A total of 4,685 swab samples were tested during the day, raising the number of tests conducted in the state to 10,83,561.\

(With agency inputs)

