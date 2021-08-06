Travelling to Goa? State revises Covid guidelines for visitors. Know rules

On Friday, Goa logged 97 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally of infections in the state to to 1,71,705. The state saw 133 patients being discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 1,67,556. The total death toll increased to 3,157 as one patient succumbed to the virus during the day. Now the Goa has 992 active Covid-19 cases.