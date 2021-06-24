In a piece of welcome news for all the tourists who want to visit the beautiful state of Himachal Pradesh, the state government has announced further relaxation related to covid-19 . The state is witnessing a declining trend in the number of active covid-19 cases and has announced the resumption of interstate bus travels and doing away with the requirement of e-pass for the tourists.

Travelling to Himachal Pradesh: All you need to know

In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur it was decided to discontinue the requirement of e-pass from people willing to visit the state from next month.

The state government also decided to restart inter-state buses including Volvos with 50 per cent capacity from July 1, an official spokesperson said.

Religious places are allowed to open from July 1 for 'darshan' with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behaviour as per the SOPs issued by the Department of Language, Art and Culture, Himachal Pradesh, a state government notification said.

Besides, the decision to open government offices with 100 per cent capacity from July was also taken.

It has also been decided that all shops would remain open from 9 am to 8 pm while restaurants would be allowed to open till 10 pm.

Social gatherings would be allowed up to 50 per cent of the total indoor capacity with maximum 50 people, whereas maximum 100 people would be allowed in outdoor gatherings.

The cabinet also approved to grant one month vacation in schools from June 26 to July 25 in summer closing areas.

Kullu district will have vacation for 23 days from July 23 to August 14.

Besides, Lahaul-Spiti district will have one month vacation from July 1 to July 31.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.