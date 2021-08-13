People who want to visit the hill state of Himachal Pradesh from today will require either a negative covid-19 test report or must have taken both doses of covid-19 vaccine. The state government took this decision after witnessing a rise in new Covid-19 cases in the state.

The government has said that tourists and people visiting the state must necessarily provide negative Covid-19 report and it should not be older than 72 hours in case of RT-PCR test and not older than 24 hours in case of a Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) while visiting the state.

"All persons intending to visit State shall carry their COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate (double doses) or a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours or RAT negative report not older than 24 hours w.e.f. 13th August, 2021," according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh.

The order stated, "The situation of COVID-19 in the state has been reviewed. It is observed that the number of COVID-19 active cases and positivity rate are increasing in the state and the situation is still precarious."

"Inter-state, Inter-district and Intra-district Movement of Public transport buses are now allowed to operate with 50 per cent of the registered seating capacity with effect from August 13, 2021. For the inter-State public transport buses, Transport Department shall frame mechanism for checking of RTPCR/RAT/ Vaccine certificate, so that only eligible passengers will board the buses," stated the release given by the Himachal Pradesh government.

In its earlier order on August 6, the state government made mandatory a negative RT-PCR report or full vaccination for visiting temples in the state during ''Shrawan Ashtmi Navratras'' from August 9 to August 17.

Meanwhile, in another development, the state government which had earlier opened schools for Classes 10 and 12 had announced that the schools will now remain closed till 22 August.

