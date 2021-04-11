Considering resurgence in Covid-19 cases in several states, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday made it mandatory for visitors to produce a Covid-19 negative test report for entry into the state.

People travelling from Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh will now have to produce RT-PCR negative report obtained 72 hours prior to entering the state.

The new restrictions will come into effect after 16 April.

The Himachal Pradesh CM reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state today.

No restrictions on tourists in Himachal

This comes a day after CM Jairam Thakur said that there is no restriction on tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh.

"Tourism and hotel industry contributes 7 per cent in GDP of the state. Around 2 crore tourists come here normally in the season. The businesses had suffered a lot during COVID-19 lockdown," Thakur told news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister further said that the bussinesses of the state was started picking up recently but another wave of the virus has hit. "For now, there is no restriction on tourists. We will monitor the situation," he said.

In view of spike in Covid-19 cases, education institutes including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till 15 April in the state.

According to the official release of the Himachal Pradesh government, students of the classes having their scheduled examinations in the near future can visit the school and educational institutes to clear any doubts with the written consent of their parents and guardian.

