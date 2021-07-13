The Kullu district administration on Tuesday suspended all adventure sports activities till 15 September and has also sounded a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains wreak havoc in many parts of the state.

At least two people were dead and many missing after heavy rains in Himachal triggered landslides and flash floods that destroyed homes, damaged roads and swept away cars. Several people got stranded in Kangra, Kullu, Dharamshala and other tourist spots.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said that about 11 houses and several vehicles have been damaged. Electricity supply has been hampered at various locations and nearly 60 roads have been closed in different parts.

As many as 50 workers from the National Disaster Response Force and local responders have been deployed to look for survivors in the hard-hit Boh valley in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, said Nipun Jindal, the district's deputy commissioner.

"Rescue work there is ongoing," Jindal told news agency Reuters. "They are clearing the muck and the debris."

The fast-moving floodwaters ripped away buildings' foundations and threatened to wash away roads. Residents gathered outside in the rain, hauling their belongings away from the flooding.

With further rains expected, Jindal said that district authorities were on high alert, and that tourists had been told to either postpone visits or to remain where they are if already in Kangra.

Straddling the Himalayan foothills, Kangra is home to the Tibetan government in exile based in the city of Dharamshala and is a popular tourist destination.

Television footage from Monday's flooding showed swirling brown waters flowing through narrow streets at a settlement near Dharamshala, sweeping away a large car that was caught in the torrent. In another area, flood waters had damaged several homes abutting a stream, forcing residents out on the streets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concerns over heavy rains in the state and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," PM Modi said.

In recent weeks, thousands of tourists have thronged to hillside destinations in northern India, including Dharamshala, prompting warnings from authorities to maintain coronavirus precautions after a catastrophic second wave of infections in the country.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.