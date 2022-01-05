Himachal Pradesh authorities on Wednesday announced the imposition of night curfews throughout the state from 10pm to 5am.

The state minister Suresh Bhardwaj also announced that indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadia, swimming pools, gyms, langers will remain closed.

The authorities also announced that only 50% gathering will be allowed in marriage and banquet halls.

The state on Tuesday had reported 260 new Covid-19 positive cases.

The state now has an active caseload of 2,29,413 confirmed positive Covid cases. In this 859 are active, 2,24,663 patients have recovered while 3,862 patients have died.

Maximum cases are being reported from Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

