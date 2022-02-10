As the Covid-19 situation stabilises across the country, the central government on Thursday decided to issue revised guidelines for international arrivals to India, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine.

As per the new rules, passengers will need to continue to upload a negative RT-PCR report (taken 72 hours prior to the journey) prior to boarding.

However, now there would also be an option to upload certificates of the completion of full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis.

The Union health ministry has provided a list of 82 such countries, which include the US, US, New Zealand, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Bangladesh, Iran, Nepal, Mexico and the Netherlands.

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the period of self-monitoring period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

The revised guidelines will come into effect from 14 February.

Here's all that they contain:

Entry via flight:

Passengers should be deboarded from flight ensuring physical distancing.

Thermal screening would be carried out in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the airport. The self-declaration form filled online shall be shown to the airport health staff.

Passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.

A sub-section (2% of the total passengers in the flight) shall undergo random post-arrival testing at the airport.

Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). They will submit the samples and shall be allowed to leave the airport.

All travellers will self-monitor their health for the next 14 days of arrival.

If travellers under self-health monitoring develop signs and symptoms suggestive of Covid-19, they will immediately self-isolate and report to their nearest health facility or call the National helpline number (1075)/state helpline number.

Arrival via seaports, land ports:

Travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.

Such travellers shall submit the self-declaration form to the concerned authorities of the Government of India at seaports/land ports on arrival.

