The Government has revised new Covid-related guidelines for passengers travelling to India from December 20 onwards. Amid the threat of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries will have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test. The pre-booking testing will be implemented at six major airports--Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. However, in case a person is unable to do so the passengers will not be denied to board a flight, the ministry added.

The ministry informed that Air Suvidha Portal will be modified to allow the passengers to mandatorily pre-book the RT PCR test if they are coming from the countries 'at risk' or have visited 'at risk' countries in the last 14 days. The link to the airport website would be provided on the Air Suvidha platform which would be displayed to passengers while filling up the self-declaration form, it mentioned.

According to the Union health ministry, ‘at-risk’ countries include countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Hong Kong, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, and Israel.

Under the new norms that came into force from December 1, all international passengers must submit 14 days' travel history and upload negative Covid test results on the Air Suvidha portal. This test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

Besides, airlines can allow boarding by only those passengers who have filled in the Self Declaration Form on the Air Suvidha portal, uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

Passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries shall be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post-arrival testing, quarantine if tested negative, stringent isolation protocols if tested positive. If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days. Re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India* and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for next 7 days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at the INSACOG laboratory network.

