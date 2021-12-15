Travelling to India? Check these new Covid-19 testing rules

The Government has revised new Covid-related guidelines for passengers travelling to India from December 20 onwards. Amid the threat of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries will have to compulsorily pre-book for the on-arrival RT-PCR test. The pre-booking testing will be implemented at six major airports--Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. However, in case a person is unable to do so the passengers will not be denied to board a flight, the ministry added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}