So all those planning to travel to India from abroad, please be informed about the changes in the new rule which the government is actively considering. As of now, passengers are required to upload their Covid-19 vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before coming to India. However, the government is planning to do away with the provision, news agency PTI reported.

"The Civil Aviation Ministry recently sought inputs from the Union Health Ministry for removing the provision which requires international passengers to upload the COVID-19 vaccine certificate or the RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal citing inconvenience faced by travellers," the sources said to PTI.

"The health ministry is expected to give its go ahead soon," the sources added.

The removal of the provision may come as a relief for international passengers who have been complaining about the portal being periodically down, difficulty in accessing forms and uploading of certificates.

The present guidelines for international arrivals by Union Ministry of Health

1) All travellers should a. Submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

2) Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report* (The test should have been conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) or Certificate of completing full primary vaccination schedule of COVID-19 vaccination.

3) Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. ii. They should also give an undertaking on the portal or otherwise to Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, through concerned airlines before they are allowed to undertake the journey that they would abide by the decision of the appropriate government authority any post arrival requirement to undergo home/institutional quarantine/ self-health monitoring, as warranted.

COVID-19 had significantly curtailed international travel since the beginning of 2020 to the beginning of this year. Its impact is now receding and airlines across the world have largely resumed their international flights.

With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,26,772 with 42 fatalities which includes 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.