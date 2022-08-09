Travelling to India from abroad? Govt mulls doing away with this rule. Details here2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM IST
The removal of the provision may come as a relief for international passengers
The removal of the provision may come as a relief for international passengers
Listen to this article
So all those planning to travel to India from abroad, please be informed about the changes in the new rule which the government is actively considering. As of now, passengers are required to upload their Covid-19 vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal before coming to India. However, the government is planning to do away with the provision, news agency PTI reported.