Travelling to India? Pre-booking RT-PCR mandatory at these 6 airports from today
India's Omicron Covid-19 count rose to 151 on Sunday
Passengers from countries, listed as ‘at risk’ arriving at six major airports in India on or after Monday, will have to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests, the ministry of civil aviation had said last week.
These airports are – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.
India's Omicron COVID count rose to 151 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six more cases while a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, also tested positive for the variant.
According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).
