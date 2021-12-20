Passengers from countries, listed as ‘at risk’ arriving at six major airports in India on or after Monday, will have to mandatorily pre-book RT-PCR tests, the ministry of civil aviation had said last week.

RT-PCR mandatory at these 6 airports from today

These airports are – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

India's Omicron COVID count rose to 151 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported six more cases while a 45-year-old NRI and a teenage boy, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the United Kingdom, also tested positive for the variant.

According to central and state officials, omicron cases have been detected in 11 states and union territories -- Maharashtra (54), Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

Here is how travellers can pre-book RT-PCR tests at airports in India?

Visit the official website for the international airport of the city you are travelling to. For convenience, here are the ones for Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Look for an option called ‘Book Covid-19 Test' on the top panel.

Next, select travel type (in this case, international arrival).

Fill up all personal details such as name, email ID, mobile number, Aadhaar card/passport number, address, appointment date, time slot, etc.

After entering all the details, select the type of test (in this case, RT-PCR, though Rapid PCR testing is available as well).

Follow the instructions displayed on the screen, and book a slot for your RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport.

