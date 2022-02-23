SRINAGAR : The Srinagar Airport authorities on Wednesday informed that all flights of all airlines have been cancelled following continuous snowfall, news agency ANI reported.

The authorities further said that all the passengers will be further adjusted to forth coming flights as and when they will be available. They also informed that a total of 41 flights were cancelled in Wednesday following continuous snowfall in the valley.

In the afternoon, the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had informed that Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall in the next twenty four hours.

The authorities further informed that the Snow Clearing operations in the Srinagar airport were underway and showed continuous progress in the runway and Apron.

Flights still remain cancelled because the visibility is only 400M. They also said that all flights of all airlines are delayed. “We will continuously update the status of flights," Srinagar Airport authorities.

In a bid to monitor the level of snowfall, the Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also set up a snow control room in Srinagar to respond to any emergency calls in case of a snowstorm.

The snow control room is equipped with the latest machinery along with expert staff to respond to heavy snowfall to solve the problem in a short time and depute machinery all over the city after receiving weather forecast warnings from the administration.

