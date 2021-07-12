The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for people who want to visit the Anantnag district.

The decision was taken in the wake of rising tourists coming from the various parts of the country to the Union territory after relaxations in covid-19 related curbs.

The district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir, which is home to several tourist spots and public parks, said the visitors to public parks and tourist spots will be permitted only upon producing vaccination certificates and COVID-negative reports to combat the spread of the virus, the officials said.

The prescribed preventive protocols have been issued to prevent possible spread/transmission of COVID infections, they said.

Guidelines for visiting Anantnag district:

The chief medical officer has been asked to deploy teams at public parks/tourist sites for on-spot testing and vaccination of visitors, they added.

The order asked the joint teams to file a daily action taken report regarding the imposition of fines, etc. in case of violation of COVID SOPs.

The constituted teams shall ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed in Wazir Bagh Park, Achabal Garden, Verinag Garden, Pahalgam, Aru, Betab Valley, Dara Shikoh Garden, Kokernag Botanical Garden and other tourist spots/parks, the officials said.

Pahalgam and other tourist spots in the district as well as in other districts of the valley have been witnessing heavy influx of visitors due to rising temperature in Srinagar and other urban areas.

