BENGALURU : Amid rising cases of coronavirus nationally, the Karnataka government on Wednesday directed state authorities to be vigilant of travellers from the state of Goa.

The state govt directed authorities to impose special surveillance measures, including a negative RT-PCR, for people coming to the State from Goa.

The individuals entering Karnataka from Goa should posses a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours. This is applicable for anyone coming via flight, bus, train or personal vehicle.

The order also applies on passengers boarding connecting flights from Goa.

The order further said the airlines concerned should issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying the negative certificate.

Similarly, Railway authorities should see to it that all passengers travelling by trains from Goa to Karnataka carried the certificates.

For all the passengers travelling by bus originating from Goa, the bus conductors concerned should be directed to ensure passengers possess the negative RT-PCR report, the order said.

Both Karnataka and Goa were marked as states of concern today by the MInistry of Health Affairs (MHA) owing to its alarming

Deputy Commissioners of Belgavi and Uttar Kannada districts, which border Goa, have been directed to set up check-posts and deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles entering Karnataka are checked.

Regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka would have to have the negative report. These restrictions would not be applicable to the constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals, and children below five years.

