Travelling to Karnataka? All you need to know about the latest travel guidelines

It will now be easier for people to travel to Karnataka as the state government has done away with some checks that were earlier in place for interstate travellers in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. "If you are travelling to Karnataka, you are no longer required to register or quarantine yourself on arrival. Customers are advised to self-monitor their health," IndiGo tweeted.

It will now be easier for people to travel to Karnataka as the state government has done away with some checks that were earlier in place for interstate travellers in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. "If you are travelling to Karnataka, you are no longer required to register or quarantine yourself on arrival. Customers are advised to self-monitor their health," IndiGo tweeted.

"Here are the latest guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, for all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted.

"Here are the latest guidelines issued by the Karnataka government, for all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka," the official Twitter handle of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru tweeted. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The following no longer apply for travellers to Karnataka:

1) Registration on Seva Sindhu portal

2) Entry and medical check-up at state borders, bus/railway stations and airports.

3) Screening at receiving district centres.

4) Categorisation of passengers.

5) Stamping of hand

6) 14-day quarantine

7) Isolation and testing

8) Enforcement of home quarantine

The order further stated that if the person is asymptomatic on arrival, they can report to work or perform their activities in the state without any home quarantine. “However, they shall self-monitor their health for 14-days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc. and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410," the government said in its order.

The change in protocol comes at a time when Karnataka has seen a sharp surge in people testing positive and is among the top five worst affected covid-19 regions in the country.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported a sharp spike of 8,161 new Covid-19 cases and 148 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,91,826 and the death toll to 4,958, the health department said.