Indian Railways issued an advisory for all the railway passengers travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra as the western state is witnessing a new Covid-19 variant, 'Delta Plus'. The Government of Karnataka on 28 June has taken special surveillance measure to contain the surge of COVID-19 has issued circular that negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra.

"As such passengers boarding train from Maharashtra to Karnataka are requested to have negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine before boarding," the Central Railway zone said in a statement.

Covid-19 cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths, taking the caseload and toll to 28,43,810 and 35,040 respectively, the health department said.

Active cases stood at 76,505.

As many as 12,763 patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 27,32,242.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.97 per cent and Case Fatality Rate 3.28 per cent, the department said.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 813 new cases and 11 deaths.

The city has so far reported 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths.

There were 43,698 active cases.

Mysuru remained as the second major COVID-19 hotspot with 367 fresh infections and 14 fatalities.

It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 339 cases and 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.