Passengers travelling in trains from Maharashtra must produce negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine
Indian Railways issued an advisory for all the railway passengers travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra as the western state is witnessing a new Covid-19 variant, 'Delta Plus'. The Government of Karnataka on 28 June has taken special surveillance measure to contain the surge of COVID-19 has issued circular that negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra.
"As such passengers boarding train from Maharashtra to Karnataka are requested to have negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine before boarding," the Central Railway zone said in a statement.
The city has so far reported 12,13,559 infections and 15,626 deaths.
There were 43,698 active cases.
Mysuru remained as the second major COVID-19 hotspot with 367 fresh infections and 14 fatalities.
It was followed by Dakshina Kannada which reported 339 cases and 15 deaths.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that relaxations related to COVID restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!