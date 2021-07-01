Indian Railways issued an advisory for all the railway passengers travelling to Karnataka from Maharashtra as the western state is witnessing a new Covid-19 variant, 'Delta Plus'. The Government of Karnataka on 28 June has taken special surveillance measure to contain the surge of COVID-19 has issued circular that negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or vaccination certificate of at least one dose of COVID 19 vaccine shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers coming to Karnataka from Maharashtra.