The Delta Plus situation in the state as of now is under control and instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil about the virus, the CMO said in a statement
The Karnataka government on Friday said that people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala need to go through mandatory covid-19 tests over the concern of the 'Delta Plus' variant of coronavirus. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa instructed the state government to maintain strict vigil in the bordering districts of the state.
"The Delta Plus situation in the state as of now is under control and instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil about the virus," the CMO said in a statement. Noting that a greater number of Delta Plus variant virus infections are being reported in neighboring Maharashtra, it said directions have been put on border districts on alert. Expressing concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in Maharashtra and Kerala, it said people have been requested to follow all the precautionary measures with relaxing of restrictions in the state.