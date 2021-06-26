Travelling to Karnataka? Covid test mandatory for travellers of these two states

"The Delta Plus situation in the state as of now is under control and instructions have been given to maintain strict vigil about the virus," the CMO said in a statement. Noting that a greater number of Delta Plus variant virus infections are being reported in neighboring Maharashtra, it said directions have been put on border districts on alert. Expressing concern over the intensity of the second wave not declining in Maharashtra and Kerala, it said people have been requested to follow all the precautionary measures with relaxing of restrictions in the state.

